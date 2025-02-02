TMC MLA suspects bid on life after driver avoids collision with car twice

Kolkata, Feb 2 (PTI) TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra on Sunday claimed that she had a close shave as the driver of her car barely managed to avoid a collision with an unidentified vehicle twice in quick succession in West Bengal's Malda district.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when she was travelling from her constituency Manikchak to her residence and she lodged a complaint in this regard, a police officer said.

Suspecting there was an attempt on her life, Mitra told reporters that an unidentified car first tried to hit her car at Chandipur area on national highway and then again came dangerously close to her vehicle at Milky area nearby.

"First I thought it was nothing but a case of rash driving but as the same vehicle continued to come close to my car, I told my driver to head straight to Manikchak police station and lodged a complaint. I also asked for a police escort for taking me to my residence," she added.

Mitra said she did not step out of the car on the highway as she spotted a few people inside the other vehicle and was afraid they would try to shoot at her.

The police recorded her statement on the matter, a senior police official said adding a hunt is on to trace the vehicle.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the incident pointed to the infighting within the TMC and its leaders and workers are not feeling safe.

He cited the attack on TMC district unit vice-president and councillor Dulal Sarkar on January 2 to back up his claims.

"I urge Sabitri Mitra to raise the issue in the coming session of the West Bengal assembly. We are ready to support her on the floor of the House if she broaches the issue," the BJP leader said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party would ask the police to investigate the incident thoroughly and take appropriate steps.

"We understand Sabitri Mitra's apprehensions about her safety. We hope the police will take the necessary action. The party is standing by her," he said.

Mitra had been representing Manikchak since 2011 on the TMC ticket. She had been with Congress earlier. PTI SUS NN