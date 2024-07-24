TMC MLA tried to assault me on Bengal Assembly premises: BJP’s Suvendu

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Congress MLA Tapan Chatterjee abused him verbally and tried to assault him on the premises of the assembly.

Expressing “insecurity” on the assembly premises, Adhikari wrote a letter to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay demanding action against Chatterjee.

The BJP MLA of Nandigram in the letter held Bandyopadhyay somehow responsible for the incident since the Speaker disallowed entry of personal bodyguards of MLAs inside the assembly.

“I am to state that today at about 12.20 pm at the lower lobby, Tapan Chatterjee, MLA of Purbasthali, rushed towards me and tried to assault me physically and threw abusive language in front of other MLAs and reporters. I felt insecure inside the Assembly precincts,” Adhikari wrote in the letter to Bandyopadhyay.

“This is the second time we were threatened by the ruling party members. They are taking advantage because of the absence of the personal security allotted to us inside the Assembly precincts. You prevented them from entering the Assembly premises,” he added.

Opposition MLAs are not safe in the Assembly premises, Adhikari claimed.

“As a custodian of the House, you will be responsible if any untoward incident occurs inside the Assembly precincts. I request you to take appropriate action against the MLA,” he added.

The Speaker later said he has initiated an investigation into the allegations of Adhikari.