TMC MLA's residence raided by CBI over RG Kar hospital's financial 'irregularities'

Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) A team of CBI sleuths on Saturday raided the residence of TMC MLA Dr Sudipto Roy in north Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment in the state-run R G Kar hospital, an official said.

The Srerampore MLA was not at his home when the sleuths reached there, and the investigating officers also visited the nursing home owned by Roy and inspected the papers at his office, he said.

Roy was the chairman of R G Kar hospital's 'Rogi Kalyan Samity', a committee that looks at the overall management of healthcare services in such a facility, in the past.

In September 2024, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned the TMC MLA at his residence in connection with its probe into the "larger conspiracy" behind the murder-rape of a woman doctor at the hospital.

The deceased doctor's family had claimed that she had come across large-scale irregularities in the purchase of medical equipment and medicines in the state-run hospital.

The body of the postgraduate trainee doctor was found with injury marks on the RG Kar hospital premises on August 9 last year.

A Kolkata Police civic volunteer was arrested the next day in connection with the rape-murder of the doctor, and later he was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here.

The CBI took up the investigation of the case upon directions of the Calcutta High Court within a week of the crime. PTI SUS BDC