TMC MLA’s threat to Suvendu: Party to decide on action after examining ‘all details’

Kolkata, Mar 13 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Thursday said that the party would examine video clips and other details before deciding on taking action against its MLA Humayun Kabir for threatening Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to show the might of the party’s Muslim legislators.

The ruling party of West Bengal also said that it deplores the “hateful comment” of the BJP leader.

Adhikari had on Tuesday claimed that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal in next year’s polls, TMC’s Muslim MLAs will be thrown out of the state assembly.

In response, Kabir gave Adhikari 72 hours to take back his words or face the might of the Muslim MLAs. "If he talks about throwing out TMC MLAs, we will not treat him with rasgulla. It was he who started this spat and not us," the Bhagabanpur MLA said.

TMC Chief Whip Nirmal Ghosh said the party is examining the video footage where Kabir allegedly made such comments and "take appropriate action after collecting all details." "The party does not endorse any comment which is inappropriate and violates parliamentary decorums. The legislative party will take a call on the issue on May 17," Ghosh told PTI on Thursday.

He said TMC deplored the "toxic, divisive and hateful” comments by Adhikari against a particular community and passed a resolution in the West Bengal assembly.

“We will not spare our MLAs if they are found to have made objectionable comments in public," the senior TMC leader said.

Apart from Kabir, junior minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury had threatened legal action against Adhikari for the comment.

"Such a comment has never been thought about, discussed and uttered in Bengal in the past. This is a direct affront to the values of pluralism and secularism," said Chowdhury, also the President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's state unit. PTI SUS NN