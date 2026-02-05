TMC moves resolution against SIR in Bengal assembly, Speaker disallows discussion

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) The West Bengal assembly on Thursday witnessed sharp political sparring over a proposed discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Speaker Biman Banerjee ruling out a debate on the issue, as the matter was pending before the Supreme Court.

The ruling Trinamool Congress had sought a discussion on the SIR exercise, arguing that it was causing widespread harassment of voters ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

However, the Speaker said the House would not take up the issue as it was sub judice, and that discussions would be limited to the governor’s address.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused the government of changing the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) resolution at the last moment.

“The BAC resolution was conveyed in the morning, but it has been changed. We were told there would be a discussion on SIR and came prepared. Now, it is being altered,” Adhikari said, demanding that the Speaker place the list of business before the House.

Earlier, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shovandeb Chattopadhyay read out a resolution, seeking a discussion on the SIR exercise. The proposal was supported by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Moving the resolution under Rule 169, Chattopadhyay alleged that the SIR process led to harassment of voters, and claimed that 107 people died due to anxiety over the exercise.

Criticising the Election Commission, he said it had “turned into a commission of harassment” ahead of the assembly elections.

The Speaker, however, rejected the proposal, reiterating that since the matter was pending before the apex court, the assembly could not deliberate on it.

With the assembly polls less than three months away, the SIR issue has emerged as a major flashpoint between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, further sharpening the political divide inside the House. PTI PNT SMY RBT