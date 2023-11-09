TMC MP Abhishek appears before ED; submits documents

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and submitted several pages of documents in connection with the central agency's probe into the alleged school jobs scam in West Bengal, a senior officer said.

Banerjee, who reached the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake around 11.10am, was not questioned by the agency's officers, he said.

"Mr Banerjee was not asked any question today by our officers. He submitted the documents and left," the officer told PTI.

The probe agency will take a call on whether to summon the party's national general secretary again after verifying the documents, he added.

The Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the central agency after he had skipped its October 3 summons to participate in a protest rally in New Delhi demanding the immediate release of MGNREGA dues to the state.

The ED had on September 13 questioned Banerjee for nearly nine hours in the alleged school recruitment scam.

Earlier, the two-time TMC MP was questioned by the ED twice in the coal pilferage case, once in the agency's office in the national capital in 2021 and again in Kolkata in 2022. PTI SCH MNB