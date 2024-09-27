TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office lodges police complaint against OSD to Kolkata Mayor

Kolkata, Sep 27 (PTI) A police complaint was lodged by Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s office against an official working with Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, accusing him of misusing the TMC MP’s name to extort money from contractors.

According to officials at Banerjee’s office, the complaint was filed at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Thursday evening against the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in Hakim's office.

"We received letters from numerous people, claiming that the OSD has been seeking financial favours on the pretext of helping them secure government contracts. He was using Abhishek Banerjee’s name while seeking such favours. Subsequently, we decided to lodge a police complaint," the office of Banerjee, considered number two in the ruling party, said.

The police confirmed receipt of the complaint.

Several calls to Hakim, who is also a senior West Bengal minister, went unanswered. PTI PNT RBT