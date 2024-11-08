TMC MP asks party workers to mobilise voters on by-poll day, triggers row

Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty has courted controversy by asking party workers to mobilise voters of the Taldangra assembly constituency on November 13 when by-election will be held there.

The opposition BJP alleged Chakraborty violated the model code of conduct by egging party workers to campaign on the day of voting which is not allowed by the Election Commission rules.

At a meeting on Thursday, the MP of Bankura told the party workers: "Move around localities the day before the polls. On the day of voting, stand in the queue and stay near the booth. You are soldiers of (Chief Minister and TMC supremo) Mamata Banerjee. Your task will be to tell the people to press the button on the TMC symbol." Chakraborty, a former MLA of Taldangra, was addressing a gathering in favour of party nominee Falguni Singha.

His comments drew flak from Saumitra Khan, BJP MP from Bisnupur in the same district.

"According to EC guidelines, one cannot campaign on the day of polls or the previous day. The TMC has no respect for the rule of law. We are taking up the issue with the EC," he added.

Apart from Taldangra, by-elections will be held in Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao and Medinipur assembly segments on November 13. PTI SUS NN