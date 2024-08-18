TMC MP demands CBI interrogate Police commissioner, former RG Kar principal in doctor murder case

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Sunday demanded that the CBI undertake custodial interrogation of Kolkata Police commissioner and previous principal of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in connection with its probe into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor.

"CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story," the TMC Rajya Sabha MP wrote in a social media post.

The parents of the woman doctor claimed that they were informed over phone on August 9 morning that their daughter died by suicide at the hospital, where she worked.

Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal has stated that no one from the police force called up the parents to say that their daughter died by suicide.

Sandip Ghosh, who was the principal of the medical college when the crime took place, was interrogated by the CBI for long hours on Friday and Saturday.

Roy also questioned the demolition work on the fourth floor of the state-run hospital, where the seminar hall in which the crime took place, and asked who patronised Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the woman postgraduate trainee at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

"Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. 100s of such questions. Make them speak," the MP urged the central agency, which was handed over the probe by the Calcutta High Court from the Kolkata Police on August 13.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh opposed the demands made by Roy, claiming that the police commissioner has diligently done everything necessary since the crime was reported.

"His (Roy's) protest against the crime is right, but I vehemently oppose his demands," Ghosh said.

The Congress party said that it was commendable that Roy protested alleged cover-up attempts in the gruesome crime.

"I thank Sukhendu Sekhar Roy for his stand despite being in the ruling party," Congress state spokesperson Saumya Aich Roy said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty, stating that the Left party has been making the same demands as Roy for several days now, said that Roy, as a veteran leader, is able to "read the writing on the wall." PTI AMR RG