TMC MP Dev appears for SIR verification hearing in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Dev appeared for the Special Intensive Revision verification hearing in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The hearing was held at Katjunagar Swarnamayee Vidyapith (HS) in Jadavpur area.

Dev was scheduled to arrive at 12 pm, but reached the venue around 12.30 pm and stayed for nearly 10 minutes, officials said.

Asked by reporters about the details of the verification process and the questions posed to him, he responded with a smile and said, “I took a lot of pictures inside, gave autographs and signed a few papers.” The Ghatal MP said he had submitted all the requisite documents during the hearing.

He also appealed to the Election Commission to adopt a more compassionate approach towards senior citizens and ailing voters during the verification process.

“I have done my duty as a responsible citizen and submitted all the documents. Many people had called me to say that elderly and sick voters were struggling with long queues, while some were panicked. Relief must be provided to senior citizens and those who are unwell,” Dev said.

The popular actor said election is a festival of democracy, and no genuine voter should be excluded from the process.