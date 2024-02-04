TMC MP Dev resigns from panels of 3 Bengal govt bodies ahead of LS polls

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Actor-turned-TMC MP Dipak Adhikary has resigned from committees of three state-run bodies in his constituency, ahead of the announcement of the dates of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, triggering speculation on whether he will be in the fray or not this time.Officials in Paschim Medinipur district said, Adhikary, the Ghatal MP, who goes by the screen name Dev, stepped down from the posts without citing any reason.

Advertisment

On Saturday, DEV resigned from the posts of Ghatal Super Speciality Hospital Patient Welfare Committee, Birsingha Unnayan Parishad and the Ghatal Rabindra Centenary College governing committee, all state-run organisations in the district.

While the Bengali film hero did not issue any statement, his resignation triggered speculation regarding his future move.

Senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim told reporters that Dev very much remains within the party fold and will do whatever the top leadership asks him to do in the upcoming general elections.

Advertisment

TMC youth wing state president Sayani Ghosh said, "So far we know, Dev has resigned from the three committees so that the office for profit issue does not pop up when he contests the polls. He is not the type of a person who will leave the political battlefield.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Dev has realised he should be distancing himself from a scam-tainted party like TMC, and "this is the first move on the part of the actor-producer and MP who is a nice person being misfit in a party like the Trinamool Congress".

Echoing him, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters, "This is the trailer. You will see how the events will keep unfolding in the coming days before the Lok Sabha polls.

Dev debuted in Lok Sabha polls in 2014 when he defeated CPI candidate Santosh Rana from Ghatal. He won for the second time from the same seat in 2019 by defeating BJP's Bharati Ghosh. PTI SUS NN SBN