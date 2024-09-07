TMC MP Dev spat with party colleague Kunal Ghosh over inauguration of dialysis facilities in Ghatal

Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, popularly known as Dev, found himself in a social media spat with senior party colleague Kunal Ghosh on Saturday over the inauguration of dialysis and scan machine facilities at a state hospital at his Ghatal constituency in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district.

The dispute started when Ghosh posted a photo of a plaque displaying Dev's name as having inaugurated the facilities on September 4. This was juxtaposed with another plaque showing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's name and photo, indicating she had inaugurated the facilities on March 11, 2024.

"Although Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the dialysis unit on March 12, it has now been inaugurated a second time by our MP Dev. This has surprised the local people. Can such things be done for being a superstar in films? You seem to be not just a reel hero but a real hero!" Ghosh commented tongue-in-cheek on X and Facebook.

In response, Dev posted on X that the machines for the unit had only arrived a week ago.

"Didi (Mamata Banerjee) had made a virtual announcement about setting up the facilities at Ghatal Hospital on March 11. However, once the machines arrived last week, I inaugurated them in person as requested by the hospital authorities. The fact remains that neither the Chief Minister nor the MP will benefit from these facilities—the common man will," he said in his response in Bengali.

The actor-turned-politician also urged Ghosh to "verify facts before commenting on social media." Ghosh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, replied, "It is clear from the pictures that an inauguration cannot occur twice with two different inaugurators. This is not cinema. While we, the foot soldiers, are combating toxicity and attacks, you are associating with those badmouthing the government under the guise of professional relations and courtesy." Dev referenced the ongoing protests related to the R G Kar issue and urged Ghosh not to worsen the situation with his comments.

Ghosh alluded to Dev's recent attendance at a Bengali film industry gathering in Tollygunge, which included actor-turned-BJP leader Roopa Ganguly among others. PTI SUS MNB