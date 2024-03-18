TMC MP files complaint against PM Modi for 'violating' poll code by using IAF chopper

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Monday filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he violated the poll code by using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in Andhra Pradesh. In a letter to the chief electoral officer, Andhra Pradesh, Gokhale referred to Modi's visit to Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district on Sunday, where the prime minister addressed a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rally along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. "This is to bring to your urgent notice and to file a formal complaint for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17.03.2024 in the Assembly Constituency of 96-Chilakaluripet in Palnadu District of Andhra Pradesh," Gokhale said in his letter.

Advertisment

Gokhale said PM Modi arrived at the venue of the rally, which was a part of election campaigning for the BJP, in an IAF helicopter with tail number ZP 5236 on Sunday evening.

"Your kind attention is drawn to the Election Commission's rules on use of official vehicles and helicopters laid down in the ECI's Letter number. 464/INST/2014/EPS 10.04.2014 addressed to the Chief Electoral Officers of all States/UTs," he said.

In a post on X, where he also shared his complaint, Gokhale pointed out that the EC rules prohibit use of state machinery for campaigning. "Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975 specifically for this reason," he said. Then PM Indira Gandhi was disqualified by the Allahabad High Court in 1975 after being convicted of electoral malpractices. One of the most crucial findings against her was that her election agent, Yashpal Kapur, was the district magistrate of Rae Bareli. Gokhale also said that if the BJP paid for using the chopper, the EC should make it clear on what grounds using an Air Force chopper was essential. "If BJP paid for renting the IAF chopper, then EC should let us all know along with the grounds for why an IAF chopper was essential (CMs & other Z+ protectees use normal VVIP choppers which have all required security features)..." he said. "EC had said while announcing the elections that code of conduct violations will be dealt with strictly. Let's see if EC initiates a probe or any action against PM Modi for using an IAF chopper for election campaigning," the TMC leader said.

Advertisment

In his letter, Gokhale pointed out that the EC guidelines say there shall be a "total and absolute ban on the use of official vehicles for campaigning, electioneering or election related travel during elections".

"Therefore, the use of an official Indian Air Force helicopter by the Hon'ble PM solely to address an election rally is a clear violation of the aforementioned guidelines. Through this letter, you're requested to urgently register a complaint regarding the same and to initiate immediate action in this matter," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Modi on Sunday addressed the NDA rally 'Prajagalam,' (voice of the public) in Palnadu district, the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh after 10 years. He was joined by TDP supremo Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan in the public meeting.

The MCC is a set of conventions agreed upon by all stakeholders and imposed during elections. Its objective is to keep the campaigning, polling and the counting process orderly, clean and peaceful and check any abuse of state machinery and finances by the party in power.

While it does not enjoy any statutory backing, the Supreme Court has upheld its sanctity on several occasions. PTI AO AO KVK KVK