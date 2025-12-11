New Delhi: After BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused an unnamed Trinamool Congress member of smoking an e-cigarette in the Lok Sabha, the ruling party attacked the TMC alleging that its lawmaker has set a new record of lowering the dignity of Parliament with his conduct.

The BJP also asked the TMC leadership whether the party will take any action against the "erring" leader for his misconduct or will it wait for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to act against him.

During the Question Hour, Thakur asked the Lok Sabha Speaker if e-cigarettes, which are banned in the country, have been allowed in the House, alleging, "The TMC member has been constantly smoking in the House for the past several days." Thakur, however, did not name the TMC MP.

Several BJP members then demanded action against the opposition MP.

Amid uproar, Birla urged the members to maintain the dignity of the House and said he would take action if a written complaint was lodged.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit out at the TMC, alleging that its MP has set a new record of lowering the dignity of Parliament with his conduct.

"They call themselves the protectors of the Constitution and admirers of Ambedkar. When prima facie such a big incident has taken place, will they take timely action against their own member who has set such a negative precedent or will they wait for the Speaker to take action?" Ponawalla asked.

"What action will the TMC take against this erring Member of Parliament who has set a new 'kirti', a new record, of lowering the dignity of the House and the Constitution?" "The TMC should give a clear reply to this," Poonawalla added.