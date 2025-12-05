TMC MP invokes RS rule to protect members' right to raise point of order

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Derek O'Brien on Friday urged Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to protect the rights of members in raising point of order in the House, claiming that they have to sometimes keep standing for a long time to raise their issues.

The chairman however said that several members often raise their points of order at the same time and only one member should speak at a time for the Chair to allow.

Raising a point of order under Rule 258 during Zero Hour, the MP from West Bengal said during listing the business of the House for the next week, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan did not list the debate on electoral reforms, which the business advisory committee of the Upper House had already decided in its last meeting.

He also alleged that Opposition members were repeatedly being denied the opportunity to raise points of order, despite standing for 45 minutes on Thursday.

Murugan earlier said, next week, three matters will be taken up in the House, including a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram and the return of two bills, that included the Appropriation Bill.

In his point of order, the AITC member said two items were listed for short duration discussion before the Business Advisory Committee (BAC). The minister has read out one of the items.

"One has been read out. He has not read out the second one, which is a discussion on electoral reforms," O'Brien said.

The TMC floor leader emphasised that Rule 258 is a fundamental right of every parliamentarian.

"258 is the right of every member of the House. When a member stands up and says 'point of order, sir,' for 45 minutes yesterday we were trying to raise a point of order. First we stand up on our desks and then we don't get the point of order. In desperation, as floor leader, I have to go down to the Well. Please sir, this is our right. Nobody can take away this right. Protect us from this," he said.

Chairman Radhakrishnan responded: "When you are raising a point of order, only one person should raise and ask for the point of order. Everybody is shouting, then what is the point of order?" The Parliamentary Affairs Minister acknowledged O'Brien's concerns. "I agree with what Derek O'Brien said. First, on the decision taken in the BAC, yes, we have taken a decision. I have also informed the BAC, chaired by you, that the discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram will be taken up on Tuesday. It is finalised." And for electoral reforms, the subject related to that will be taken up right after the discussion is over in the Lok Sabha, the minister said.

He added: "We are guided by the rules and procedures, rules of business and also rulings by the Chair. I agree with you, whenever a point of order is raised, the Chairman normally gives this as it is a member's right. The Chairman rightly mentioned, when everyone stands up and makes noise, where is the possibility of giving the opportunity as a matter of point of order?"