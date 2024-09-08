TMC MP Jawahar Sircar resigns from Rajya Sabha over RG Kar rape case

New Delhi: In a significant political development, Jawahar Sircar, a prominent member of the Rajya Sabha representing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), has announced his resignation from both the Upper House of Parliament and the TMC.

Sircar's decision comes in the wake of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder case, which has stirred public outrage and highlighted systemic issues within the state's governance.

Sircar, a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer known for his outspoken criticism of corruption and administrative lapses, cited the RG Kar incident as one of the pivotal reasons for his resignation. The case, which involved the alleged rape and murder of a female medical student, has been marred by accusations of a cover-up, including the alteration of the crime scene and initial misrepresentation of the incident as a suicide.

In a letter addressed to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Sircar expressed his disillusionment with the state of affairs within the TMC. He pointed to "extravagant corruption and domination," the state government's apparent lack of concern towards corruption, and the use of "strong-arm tactics by a section of leaders" as reasons for his departure.

The RG Kar case has not only brought to light the issue of safety for women in educational institutions but also the broader governance failures, including corruption at high levels.

This move by Sircar, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2021, underscores the internal tensions within the TMC, especially in light of recent controversies that have tarnished the party's image.