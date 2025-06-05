TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Mishra, thanks all for their wishes

Kolkata, Jun 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday confirmed her marriage to former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian Pinaki Mishra, thanking well-wishers for their love and blessings.

There was speculation about their wedding which, according to media reports, took place in a private ceremony in Germany.

"Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful," Moitra said in a post on X, sharing a photograph of the couple cutting a cake.

TMC MP and actor-politician Saayoni Ghosh congratulated the couple.

"Congratulations Mm & Pm... @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter," Ghosh said in an X post, sharing a photograph featuring herself with Moitra, Mishra, and fellow TMC MP June Maliah.

While Moitra publicly acknowledged the marriage on social media, PTI could not independently verify details of the ceremony, though a photograph of the couple together has surfaced online and is being widely shared.

Moitra, 50, a former investment banker-turned-politician, is currently serving her second consecutive term as Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar in West Bengal.

She began her political career with the Indian Youth Congress before joining the TMC in 2010. She was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Moitra returned to the Lok Sabha in 2024 after a high-profile controversy in 2023, when she was expelled from the House following allegations of accepting "cash" and "gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament.

The allegations, initiated by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on a complaint from Moitra's friend and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, led to a parliamentary inquiry.

Moitra denied the bribery charges. Despite the expulsion, she was re-elected from Krishnanagar in 2024.

Pinaki Mishra, 65, a senior advocate in the Supreme Court, served as a Member of Parliament from Puri, Odisha, across four terms. A veteran leader of the BJD, he was previously married too.

The marriage of the two seasoned politicians has drawn widespread attention and warm wishes from across the political spectrum and social media.

West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar congratulated both of them.

"I know both of them as fellow MPs. Congratulations to both of them," he said.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also congratulated Moitra. PTI PNT NN