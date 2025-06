TMC MP Mahua Moitra marries BJD's Pinaki Misra in Germany; says 'So grateful'

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has married senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany.

On Thursday evening, Moitra (50) posted a photograph on X which showed her and Misra (65) cutting a cake with the message, "Thank you everyone for the love and good wishes!! So grateful." TMC leaders congratulated Moitra and Misra on social media. Tagging Moitra's post, party general secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee said on X, "Heartfelt congratulations! Wishing you both endless happiness and a strong partnership as you start this wonderful new chapter together.

TMC Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur Saayoni Ghosh also took to X to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations Mm & Pm…Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra, wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter!" A section of the media said the two got married in Germany on May 30.

Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

Known for her sharp attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Moitra found herself embroiled in a controversy in 2023 following allegations of taking "cash" and "gifts" for asking questions in Lok Sabha.

The inquiry against her was undertaken by the Lok Sabha based on a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey who cited a letter he received from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra's former partner.

Dubey said the lawyer has shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes exchanged between the TMC MP and Darshan Hiranandani, a well-known business tycoon, to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for "cash" and "gifts".

Moitra denied the allegations of accepting any bribe, though she admitted she shared the credentials of her Lok Sabha login with Hiranandani's staff.

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 in the "bribe-for-query" case. However, won the Lok Sabha polls again in 2024 from the same seat with a margin of over 56,000 votes. PTI AO KSS KSS