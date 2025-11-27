TMC MP questions EC over use of 'mysterious' AI app for SIR in Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Thursday questioned the "mysterious" AI application that the Election Commission has said it will use for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal.

In a post on X, the TMC MP said no details about the app and its functionality are available.

"The ECI's mysterious 'AI app'... Now, the Election Commission says they will use an 'AI app' during the SIR exercise in Bengal. As is typical, there are zero details of who made this app and its functionality," Gokhale said.

According to officials of the Election Commission, the poll panel is set to introduce AI-based verification systems during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal to prevent the inclusion of fake or deceased voters. By analysing facial similarities across photographs in the voter database, the AI system will help identify individuals registered at multiple locations.

Gokhale sought to inquire about the details of the vendor and the developer of the app and whether the app was audited for artificial intelligence (AI) bias.

"Why is AI required for searching duplicate entries when existing PDF software can do it easily?" he questioned.

"In 2019, I had exposed how the ECI had hired an agency associated with the BJP IT cell in Maharashtra," he said.

Gokhale mentioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's letter to the ECI raising concerns over the hiring of 1,000 data-entry operators and 50 software developers from outside.

"Why is the ECI hiding details of this 'AI app'? What is the guarantee that this mystery app has not been developed by someone with BJP links?' he said.

Gokhale alleged that there is zero transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise which he said is being rushed in a very "suspicious manner".

"Why is the ECI not coming clean?" he said.