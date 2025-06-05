TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh congratulates Mahua Moitra and Pinaki Mishra on reported marriage

Kolkata: Amid media reports of the wedding of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) parliamentarian Pinaki Mishra, her party colleague MP Saayoni Ghosh on Wednesday congratulated the two.

"Congratulations Mm & Pm... @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter," Ghosh posted on X, sharing a photograph of herself with Moitra, Mishra, and fellow TMC MP June Maliah.

Congratulations Mm & Pm… @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter! 💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ng5ukQqtz4 — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) June 5, 2025

However, there has been no official announcement from either Moitra or Mishra regarding the wedding. Calls and messages to Moitra went unanswered.

According to various reports, Moitra, 50, tied the knot with 65-year-old Mishra in a private ceremony held in Germany.

A photograph of the two together has also surfaced online, further fuelling speculation. PTI, however, couldn't verify the authenticity of the photo.

Moitra is currently serving her second term as Member of Parliament from Krishnanagar in West Bengal. She first entered the Lok Sabha in 2019 and was re-elected in 2024, defeating BJP's Amrita Roy.

A former investment banker, Moitra began her political journey with the Indian Youth Congress before joining the TMC in 2010.

Mishra, a former MP and a senior leader of the BJD, represented the Puri constituency in Odisha for multiple terms.