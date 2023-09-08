TMC MP Saket Gokhale questions expenditure in organising G20 summit

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Friday raised questions over the expenditure made in organising the G20 leaders' summit.

He claimed India spent seven times more than what Germany spent in organising the summit in Hamburg in 2017.

"Modi government has spent over Euro 449 million i.e. over Rs 4100 crores only on Delhi. This expenditure is seven times more than what a developed country like Germany spent on the same G20 Summit. For Modi's self-PR for 2024 elections, we have spent a shocking Rs. 3500 crores extra," he claimed on X.

Gokhale said Germany's per capita income is eight times more than India's.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit which gets underway on Saturday and will conclude the next day. Over 220 G20-related meetings have been held in 60 cities across the country before this summit.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi, in a post on X on Monday, shared a list of expenditure incurred by Delhi and central government agencies that was around Rs. 4100 crore.

According to the table, the money was spent on 'horticulture improvements', making and paving roads, putting up signages etc on roads, street lights, street furniture, paintings at public places, footpath, clearing encroachment, painting and washing foot over bridges, and G20 branding.

The table, titled "Expenditure for city improvement in the area primarily will be used by G20 delegates", said the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) spent Rs. 3600 crore. The G20 summit is being held in the redeveloped ITPO complex.

The NDMC spent around Rs. 60 crore, DDA spent Rs. 18 crore, Road Transport Ministry spent Rs. 26 crore and PWD spent Rs. 45 crore, while Rs. 5 crore was spent by the MCD, Rs. 75 lakh was spent by the External Affairs Ministry and the Forest Department spent around Rs. 16 crore. The Delhi Police spent Rs. 360 crore. PTI AO RT RT RT