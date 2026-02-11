TMC MP Saket Gokhale slams govt over unemployment: 'BJP's one leg is in 1947, other in 2047'

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale on Wednesday raised concerns over hidden unemployment in India's cities and said the government should also look at the issue of the quality of employment, as he slammed the Union Budget and said it does not address the issue of employment.

Participating in a debate on the General Budget in the Rajya Sabha, the TMC MP also said India is not enabling its youth, as the allocation to research and development continues to be low.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Gokhale said, "The problem with the BJP is that their one leg is in 1947 and... the other leg is in 2047. There's nothing in the present." He said the Budget has become "personality oriented", and not policy oriented.

"The problem is the government doesn't know the difference between dreams and delusions... The Great Indian dream begins with education, have you wondered why a high number of Indians are going abroad to study? We are not enabling our youth," Gokhale said.

"They create ecosystems which enable students to explore their full potential and not just get a degree, but acquire the skills which will be valued in the job market," he said.

He said even as the allocation for higher education is around Rs 55,000 crore, only 0.7 per cent is for research and development. India Skills Report suggests that nearly 50 per cent of Indian graduates are not employable, he said.

"Today the unemployment rate for the youth in India is about 15 per cent... Of the remaining young people with jobs, Sir, 10 per cent are underemployed. This Budget ignores this burning problem," he said.

He also quoted the 'State of Work in India' by Azeem Premji University, and said, "34 per cent of Indian youth are paid less than what they deserve. So, the government likes to tell us that the world's fourth largest economy.

"But what the government doesn't tell people, Sir, in terms of per capita GDP, our economy ranks at 123rd. This is not nominal, this is by purchasing power parity. So, this means in terms of purchasing power, an urban Indian youth is poorer than a young person even in war-ravaged countries like Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Libya," he said. Participating in the debate, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla attacked the government over the India-US interim trade deal.

He said the tariff on Indian goods being sent to the US was 2.9 per cent under former PM Manmohan Singh, and 3 per cent under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

"Now they are saying 18 per cent tarff is an achievement," Shukla said.

"It is not the best deal, even economists are saying the deal is tilted towards the US. I am sure the government will clarify why this is so," he said.

He also said the restriction on importing oil from Russia would lead to a petrol and diesel price rise in India.

"We are calling India a 'Vishwa Guru'... we are opening an Ashram here, but there are no disciples... What kind of Guru has no followers?" said Shukla.

RJD MP Sanjay Yadav said the Union Budget has been reduced to being a formality, and raised concerns over rising unemployment.

"This Budget is an attack on common people, and a gift for the rich. It will decrease the income of common people," he said.

"Employment is mentioned only twice in the Budget. The schemes are not for cooperating with the poor, but for the corporate," he said.

"Only 20 people are defining the economy, the rest are paying the price for bad policies," he said adding that 20 people can buy the whole country, but milions cannot even feed themselves.

"Our economy is the fourth largest, but poverty is such that 81 crore Indians have to be given 5 kg grains to keep them alive," he added.

R Girirajan of DMK mentioned the SethuSamudram project, and cornered the government over low allocation for health, unemployment, and the recommendations of the Swaminathan commission not being implemented. YSRCP MP S Niranjan Reddy meanwhile lauded the reforms in processes and policies brought by the NDA government.

BJD MP Debashish Samantray was also called to speak, but he declined saying the time allotted to him was not enough. PTI AO TRB