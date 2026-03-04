TMC MP Saugata Roy slams Centre’s West Asia policy; BJP hits back

Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) Veteran Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday criticised the Centre’s response to the West Asia situation and the role of the United States, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "deliberately maintaining silence" so as not to displease US President Donald Trump.

Roy told reporters that as an internationally respected country with a long diplomatic legacy, India should not appear non-committal at a time when tensions are escalating in its neighbourhood.

"The Modi government's foreign policy is a conspicuous failure. Modi only appears to be busy keeping Donald Trump happy," Roy observed.

He further remarked that India had failed to respond to such international developments repeatedly in recent times, which reflects poorly on the country's diplomatic standing.

"India is such a vast country. There's a war going on right next to us. Why are we keeping our mouths shut?" he said.

Touching on the proximity between Modi and Trump, Roy said, "The PM keeps describing Trump as his friend. When America raises tariffs as it wishes, Modi is not vocal enough to record our opposition. That is baffling." "Is India getting any economic benefit from the US by this kind of response?" he asked.

Describing Roy's comments as unwarranted, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and state unit president Samik Bhattacharya said, "At a time when every Indian should support our foreign policy, such statements are inappropriate. He should focus on issues like law and order in West Bengal and the functioning of his own party." "I wish Roy refrains from talking about our foreign policy, which is respected across the world," he said. PTI SUS MNB