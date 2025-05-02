TMC MP seeks Amit Shah’s intervention over 'attacks' on workers from Bengal in Odisha

Kolkata, May 2 (PTI) TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking urgent intervention into alleged attacks on migrant workers from West Bengal in Odisha, particularly those hailing from Murshidabad district.

In a strongly-worded letter, Pathan claimed that several labourers in Odisha’s Berhampur and nearby areas have fled the BJP-ruled state fearing for their lives, following a spate of “brutal attacks, intimidation, looting, and threats to vacate their workplaces”.

“I write to you with grave concern regarding the alarming rise in incidents of violence against migrant workers from West Bengal, particularly those hailing from my constituency Baharampur, Murshidabad and surrounding districts, who have recently returned from Odisha after being subjected to targeted attacks,” the letter dated April 27 stated.

Citing multiple reports, the TMC MP alleged that the attacks began after the formation of the BJP-led government in Odisha, with “several organised groups” launching “systematic assaults” on labourers from Bengal.

“Many have been assaulted at night, robbed of their mobile phones and earnings, had their Aadhaar cards destroyed, and forcibly evicted from their accommodations,” Pathan said. “Disturbingly, similar incidents occurred in August-September 2024 as well.” The letter also flagged concerns over the targeting of Bengali workers based on regional identity, with Pathan claiming that Muslims were being particularly singled out.

“Such actions are a violation of the fundamental principles of unity, integrity, and fraternity enshrined in our Constitution,” he wrote.

It is “a matter of human dignity and the constitutional right to work and reside in any part of our federal nation,” he said, outlining a four-point intervention plan and urging the Ministry of Home Affairs to act swiftly.

He requested the MHA to intervene by directing the Odisha government to take stringent action against the perpetrators of the violence.

Pathan also called on the Centre to ensure the safety and security of all migrant workers in the affected districts.

Besides, the TMC MP demanded that a central fact-finding team be constituted to investigate the root causes and extent of the violence, and necessary relief and rehabilitation measures be extended to those who had returned to West Bengal. PTI PNT RBT