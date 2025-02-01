TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha to join AAP campaign, says supporting them is in national interest

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha, who has been deputed by his party Trinamool Congress to canvass for the Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Saturday lauded the INDIA bloc ally's work in the city and said supporting them is in national interest.

The actor-turned-politician will join the AAP's campaign in the national capital this evening. Several INDIA bloc parties have backed the AAP in the Delhi elections against the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), leaving the Congress alone.

"I will be campaigning in the Delhi election. The leadership here, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is doing very well. They have a huge following, every card of Arvind Kejriwal is proving to be a mastercard," Sinha said.

"Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi, they are all doing very well, supporting them will be in national interest and in the interest of the nation," he said.

Sinha will campaign in Krishna Nagar and Laxmi Nagar areas of East Delhi Saturday evening.

On Sunday, he will campaign in the New Delhi constituency of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal from 8 pm.

Before that, he will join the AAP's campaign in Trilokpuri of East Delhi around 5 pm, and in South Delhi's Kalkaji, the constituency of Chief Minister Atishi, around 6.30 pm.

He will campaign in North West Delhi's Kirari around 3 pm Monday.

Asked about the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, he said, "Some things are appreciable, like in the health sector, the concessions given on medicines such as medicines for Cancer is a good move. In the shipping sector, we had implemented tonnage tax, the benefits are now visible".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined Kejriwal in a road show on Thursday. Parties like Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT) have also extended support to the AAP. PTI AO AO TIR TIR