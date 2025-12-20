TMC MP stranded during BJP protest against incidents of attack-arson in Bangladesh

Kolkata, Dec 20 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy had to get down from his vehicle and walk for one km before boarding a three-wheeler as BJP activists blocked the Sodepur-Madhyamgram Road in the northern fringes of the city on Saturday, protesting against incidents of arson, loot and killing of minority Hindu community members in Bangladesh.

Roy, who was heading towards the Panihati Utsav winter carnival to inaugurate the festival, was stranded in his car for about half an hour as the protestors refused to lift the blockade and allow his vehicle to pass.

Around 100 BJP youth wing activists of North 24 Parganas district burnt tyres on the road and shouted slogans against Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Islamist fundamentalists and the anti-India demonstrations in the neighbouring country.

"We strongly protest the barbaric killing of a Hindu youth by Islamic zealots. From the killing of a Hindu youth in public to the arson at Tagore music academy Chhayanaut and acts of vandalism at newspaper offices - it is clear Islamic Jihadis are in control of the emerging situation in Bangladesh. Our protest is aimed against this anarchy and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh," a BJP leader said.

Roy told reporters, "We all condemn what is happening in Bangladesh. But there is little point in trying to whip up passion and frenzy here in West Bengal - a land of amity and harmony—where the rule of law prevails." He added that everyone has the right to launch a peaceful movement in a democracy, he left his car and covered the rest of the distance either by foot or auto-rickshaw.

BJP activists held similar protests in some other parts of the state, blocking roads and burning tyres, demanding protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. PTI SUS RG