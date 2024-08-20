TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy to delete post, state not to take action, lawyers tell HC

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Lawyers for TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, whose social media post seeking interrogation of Kolkata police commissioner by the CBI in the RG Kar medical college and hospital alleged rape and murder case, and the state on Tuesday told the Calcutta High court that they have reached a settlement on the issue.

Roy's lawyer told the court he has agreed to delete the X-handle message in which he sought custodial interrogation of the police commissioner and ex-principal of the medical college, while the state's counsel said they will not take any action against him in connection with the issue.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, hearing both the parties, said he will pass an order on Wednesday in this regard after Roy deletes the social media message and the state submits a report in this regard staying that it will not take any subsequent action against him.

The state's counsel stated before the court that no coercive measure will be taken against the TMC Rajya Sabha MP in West Bengal in the meantime before the order is passed. PTI AMR RG