TMC MP writes to CEC over concerns on Assam's electoral roll revision

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Friday wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, raising "serious concerns" over the ongoing Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Assam.

In her letter, Dev claimed that "huge amounts of objections" had been filed under Form-7 to delete the names of individuals from the voter list. She alleged that these forms were being filed in bulk, and in most cases, the complainants named in the forms were either untraceable or had denied filing the forms.

The TMC Rajya Sabha MP pointed out that the Draft Electoral Roll was published on December 27, 2025, and the process of filing Form-7 was completed on January 22, 2026. She expressed concern that the current situation "raises some serious concerns about how the process will proceed with efficacy and accuracy." Dev further said that she had enclosed a copy of a public petition signed by the inhabitants of Masughat Gram Panchayat under the 117-Borkhola LAC. The petition, addressed to the District Commissioner of Cachar, Silchar, alleged that one "Mohanlal Das, Block Level Agent (a BJP activist), has filed 22 Form-7 objections, which are false." "This reeks of malafide intent on the part of some persons to harass genuine voters," she said.

In her letter, Dev mentioned that the last date for filing Form-7 objections was January 22, 2026, and the last date for hearings and disposal of these objections is set for February 2, 2026, with final publication scheduled for February 10, 2026.

She expressed doubt over the feasibility of completing the process on time, noting that given the volume of Form-7 objections filed, it would be "practically impossible" to serve every person a notice whose name had been objected to as per the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 (Form-14) and hold a hearing before the February 2, 2026 deadline.

"Service of notices has to be done in person by BLOs across Assam; therefore, the date of hearings cannot be fixed until all notices are duly served. On January 21, 2026, the administration issued an order stating that all Teachers, Anganwadi Workers/engaged as BLOs, shall be treated as on duty for service of notices from January 21 to February 2, 2026," she said.

Dev cited specific instances of the scale of objections, mentioning that in 118-Silchar LAC, approximately 15,304 objections had been received, 116-Katigorah LAC had 9,671 objections, 50-Mangaldoi LAC had 8,602 objections, 30-Zhajo-Sualkuchi LAC had 10,151 objections, and 38-Barkhetri LAC had 10,249 objections.

"To serve each and every person a notice and hold a hearing within 11 days is an impossible task which is bound to deprive genuine voters of an effective hearing, leading to the loss of their democratic right to vote," she said. "There is a state of panic, distress, and anger among the genuine voters," she added.

Dev criticised the Special Revision of Electoral Roll process, calling it "hurried" and "extremely haphazard," and warned that the paucity of time could lead to "unfair and wrong deletions." The MP demanded that the date for hearings and disposal of objections be extended by an additional seven days to ensure that all individuals get a fair opportunity to defend their legitimate right to vote.

In her letter, Dev also referenced the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, pointing out that the NRC exercise, which took over six years, had not been notified yet due to various anomalies.

"It is a matter of shame that the entire state machinery, along with the Government of India, could not notify an updated NRC, allowing people to challenge their exclusion or contest any non-citizens who have been wrongly included," she said.

She also questioned the justification for disregarding the NRC data in updating the voters' list, stating, "The NRC list published on August 31, 2019, has been set aside either by the Registrar General or the Supreme Court. What justification does your office have for not correlating that data to update the voters' list?" Dev demanded that the Election Commission correlate the NRC data with the voter list to ensure that names found in the NRC are retained in the final voter list to be published on February 10, 2026.

She added that the 19 lakh individuals excluded from the NRC had no legal remedy to challenge their status, meaning they also cannot be excluded from the voter list.

"The Supreme Court has clearly stated that until the final NRC list is notified, after exhausting all legal remedies, no regressive measures can be taken against any person excluded," she concluded.