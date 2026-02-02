TMC MPs protest in LS against security deployment outside Bengal govt's Delhi guest house

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) TMC members on Monday protested in the Lok Sabha against the deployment of security personnel outside Banga Bhawan, the West Bengal government's official guest house in Delhi, where families affected by the SIR exercise in the state are staying.

Raising the issue, Trinamool Congress (TMC) members stormed the Well of the House, raising slogans against the government. Samajwadi Party members also joined the protest in solidarity with the TMC.

The members returned to their seats after Speaker Om Birla invited Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

BJP member Tejasvi Surya was speaking on the Motion of Thanks when the protesting TMC and SP members entered the Well of the House.

Earlier in the day, charged confrontations took place between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accompanied by TMC leaders and the Delhi Police personnel outside Banga Bhawan as heavy security was deployed around the state government's official guest houses and properties in the national capital.

Banerjee arrived in the national capital on Sunday for a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Around 50 families impacted by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal have been brought to the national capital and are staying at various properties of the state government.

Banerjee reached the Banga Bhawan on Monday and said that she was in the national capital for justice to the families that suffered during SIR, and not for an agitation.

She was seen directly questioning the security personnel and asking them to be sensitive towards the affected families.

"People from Bengal are being threatened in Banga Bhawan. Our case is going on in the Supreme Court, and we have a meeting at the Election Commission. We are here with an official appointment. People have died, can their families not talk to the media?" Banerjee told reporters. PTI PK RHL