TMC MPs' verbal spat in EC office, party WhatsApp group unravelled on X

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday shared videos purportedly capturing an altercation between two TMC MPs from last week.

The videos showed MP Kalyan Banerjee shouting at his colleagues, even as party leaders try to calm him down.

Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady (VIL)’…



Malviya, the BJP co-incharge of West Bengal, also shared some screenshots, purportedly from a chat group of the TMC MPs.

"On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation. It appears the party had instructed its MPs to gather at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the EC. However, the MP carrying the memorandum skipped the Parliament meeting and went directly to the EC," Malviya said in a post on X.

He claimed Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee reportedly asked both MPs to stand down.

"This angered another MP, who confronted him when they came face to face at the Commission. A heated exchange followed, with the two shouting at each other — so much so that one of them asked the police personnel present to intervene. The matter escalated quickly and reached Mamata Banerjee, who reportedly asked both MPs to stand down," he said.

The feud spilled onto a WhatsApp chat group 'AITC MP 2024', where Banerjee had a tiff party MP from Durgapur, Kirti Azad, with Banerjee referring to an unknown "versatile international lady?" When contacted, a TMC MP said there was a spat but did not want to comment on it.

Another party leader, Saugata Roy, said he was not aware of the incident personally, but said the chats and video had "defamed" the party.

"I do not know what happened exactly, I do not participate in the Whatsapp group, I was not there either, so I don't know personally what happened. Whatever has come out has defamed the party," Saugata Roy told PTI.

In the purported WhatsApp chat, Banerjee, in a message, said he has reached Kolkata, and added, "Send your bsf and Delhi police to arrest me. Your home ministry's connection is very strong, international great lady."

Today I congratulate the gentleman who opened the beautiful activities of a versatile international lady. That day, not a single boyfriend of hers stood behind her. This foolish man, whom she wanted to arrest by bsf, stood behind her. Today, of course, 30 30-year-old famous player stood behind her to get me arrested," another message by Banerjee read.

In response, Kirti Azad asked Banerjee to not act like a "juvenile delinquent." "... I have no axe to grind with you. I humbly request you as a senior in age to me, not in politics, to kindly take everyone together. Stop your childish and erratic behaviour. Act like an adult. Don't instigate anybody. Think with a cool mind. Good night," he wrote.

A still unrelenting Banerjee threw a few more sallies at Azad, one of which was his terming him a "captain of … internal politics." "Your popularity is so much that you lost the election in cricket. Let me see your power to get me arrested for your friend. Do not worry I will go to Durgapur and open your musk (sic)," he wrote in the message.