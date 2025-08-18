TMC MPs stage protest against alleged targeting of Bengali speaking migrants

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday staged a protest in Parliament complex against the alleged targeting of Bengali-speaking migrants in BJP-ruled states.

Holding placards, TMC MPs raised slogans against the alleged discrimination being faced by Bengali speakers in different states.

"Bengali language is being insulted in BJP ruled states. Bengalis are being arrested, they say Bengali is not a language. We are protesting against that. We will not tolerate this insult of Bengali language," TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee told PTI.

The protest was held before the Opposition protest on the Bihar voter roll revision issue.

TMC MPs have been holding regular protest over the issue in the Monsoon session of Parliament. PTI AO AO DV DV