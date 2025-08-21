TMC MPs write to Lok Sabha Speaker, complain about jostling in House on Wednesday

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs have written at least two letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla complaining about the jostling in the House during the introduction of three Bills on Wednesday for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers arrested for 30 days on serious criminal charges.

According to a senior TMC leader, party MPs met in their office in the Samvidhan Sadan on Thursday morning and lauded the Lok Sabha MPs who were present in the House during the introduction of the Bills.

"All TMC MPs met in our party office this morning, and we congratulated our MPs who were in Lok Sabha yesterday for their sterling performance," a senior TMC leader told PTI.

According to the TMC leader, at least two letters have been sent to Birla, one by MP Mitali Bag and another by Mahua Moitra and Satabdi Roy over the incident.

The TMC has also alleged that their MP Abu Taher Khan, who is unwell, was also "manhandled".

Tempers flared, copies of Bills were torn and flung, and members of the ruling and opposition alliances came face-to-face and jostled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday with TMC MPs charging towards Home Minister Amit Shah when he introduced the three draft laws.

Trouble broke out when the TMC members tore copies of the Bill and threw the bits of paper towards the home minister, who was moving a motion to refer the Bills to a joint committee of Parliament.

In the melee, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen trying to tug at the microphone in front of Shah and shout slogans into it. Angry BJP members charged towards the opposition MPs who were in the Well, with Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu rushing to the aisle and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moving to stand next to the home minister and gesturing to the opposition members to step back.

The three Bills, which were introduced by the home minister on Wednesday and referred to a joint committee of Parliament, are the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Bills have proposed that if the prime minister, Union ministers or chief ministers are arrested and detained in custody for 30 consecutive days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their jobs on the 31st day. PTI AO AO KSS KSS