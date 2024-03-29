TMC names actor Sayantika Banerjee for Baranagar assembly bypoll

Kolkata, Mar 29 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday nominated actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee for the June 1 bypoll to Baranagar assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The party also named Reyat Hossain Sarkar for the May 7 by-election to Bhagabangola assembly seat in Murshidabad district.

The party announced the nominations in a post on X.

Banerjee, who joined the TMC before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, was fielded from Bankura constituency but lost.

TMC sources said that the actor, despite losing from Bankura, continued working for the party in the district after she was given organisational responsibility and made the state general secretary.

She had expressed disappointment after the party announced MLA Arup Chakraborty as the candidate for the Bankura Lok Sabha seat.

Incidentally, party supremo Mamata Banerjee, before announcing the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, had said that those who were not given nomination would be used in some other ways.

The actor will contest against BJP candidate Sajal Ghosh in Baranagar assembly seat, which fell vacant after former TMC leader Tapas Roy resigned as the MLA before quitting the party.

The Bhagabangola assembly constituency in Murshidabad district fell vacant following the death of TMC MLA Idris Ali.

The BJP has named Bhaskar Sarkar for Bhagabangola. PTI SCH ACD