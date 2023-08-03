TMC not following norms in running West Bengal Assembly: BJP’s Suvendu

Kolkata, Aug 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP, on Thursday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of not following democratic norms while conducting the state assembly.

He asserted that the monsoon session of the assembly was convened in a “whimsical manner” without consulting the opposition from July 24 and the ruling party now plans to wrap it up this week.

An assembly secretariat official said the House will be adjourned on Friday.

Though the rural poll results are yet to be officially announced as the matter is pending in the Calcutta High Court, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wants that panchayat boards should be formed by August 16 and hence seeks to adjourn the house to begin the process, Adhikari claimed.

"The entire exercise is unconstitutional and undemocratic, but this is how the TMC government runs everything in West Bengal - from Legislative Assembly to secretariat," the Nandigram MLA said.

Accusing the chief minister of making "unwarranted comments" on Manipur in the assembly two days back, he said, "The Speaker allowed these comments but didn't allow a discussion on atrocities of women in West Bengal." If the opposition is not allowed to air its views and only the ruling party's version is accommodated, the BJP will take it to the court of the people through media and other means, Adhikari added.

He demanded that the monsoon session be extended for some more time.

Adhikari also accused Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi of acting in favour of the TMC, which goes against the service conduct of an IAS officer.

The chief secretary should be show-caused, he said.

TMC Deputy Chief Whip Tapas Roy asserted that the BJP members did not attend the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker before the start of the session and did not take part in deliberations.

The BJP only keeps making accusations, but does not believe in constructive cooperation to keep the parliamentary democracy running, he claimed. PTI SUS NN