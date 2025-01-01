TMC observes foundation day, Mamata reaffirms party's commitment to service over power

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) The TMC on Wednesday observed its 28th foundation day, with party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that after over two decades of protests, victories, and challenges, the party's core belief remains that politics is not about power, but about service to people.

Banerjee said the party's struggle for the rights of the people of the state is ongoing and will continue in the future.

In her message, Banerjee extended her New Year greetings and highlighted the dual significance of the day — the dawn of the New Year and the 28th anniversary of TMC's formation.

Reflecting on the party's formation on January 1, 1998, the TMC supremo emphasised the party's commitment to the welfare of the country's people. "Our struggle for the rights of the people of Bengal is ongoing and will continue in the days ahead," she said.

She also posted a song that she wrote and composed herself, which was sung by renowned artist Indraneel Sen, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

In the afternoon, Banerjee shared a message on X, "Roshni chand se hoti hai, sitaron se nahi, Mohabbat Trinamool Congress se hoti hai, aur kisi se nahi!" (Light comes from the moon, not from stars, love is for Trinamool Congress and no one else), as she expressed gratitude to every single member of the party and thanked them for their dedication and resilience, highlighting the importance of unity and service.

Reflecting on the party's core principles, Banerjee wrote, "On Trinamool Congress Foundation Day, I wholeheartedly thank every single member of our extended family. Over the course of two decades, every protest, every victory, and even every challenge has reaffirmed our core belief: politics is not about power but about SERVICE. As we celebrate this milestone, I urge every Trinamool soldier to renew their pledge to fight for the people, and remember that the soul of our party is rooted in the ethos of 'Maa, Mati, Manush'." TMC's national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee also took to social media to express gratitude toward the party's workers. He emphasised the critical role of TMC workers, calling them "the backbone of our party." "TMC is dedicated to the welfare of the people of the country and the state. I salute the hard work and sacrifices of all the TMC workers," Abhishek wrote, encouraging them to face the future with renewed vigour as the party prepares for upcoming struggles.

Across the state, the TMC Foundation Day was celebrated with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and public gatherings.

In Kolkata, the party's headquarters was a hub of activities where senior leaders hoisted the TMC flag, paid tribute to the party's martyrs, and addressed party workers. Youth wings organised rallies, and women supporters showcased Bengal's rich cultural heritage through music and dance performances.

The celebrations in districts like North 24 Parganas, Nadia, and Purulia included traditional dance performances, sweets distribution, and interactive sessions, where party leaders and workers discussed the future course of action.

Streets were adorned with TMC's signature blue and white colours, as party workers took part in these grassroots celebrations, reinforcing the party's message of unity and progress.

Founded on January 1, 1998, as a breakaway faction of the Indian National Congress, the TMC gradually gained prominence, particularly after its historic victory in the 2011 West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

The victory ended more than three decades of CPI (M)-led Left Front rule and marked a turning point in the state's political landscape.

Under Banerjee's leadership, the TMC has secured three consecutive terms in power, with a decisive victory in the 2021 Assembly elections, further cementing her position as the undisputed leader of the state.

Abhishek Banerjee also shared an optimistic vision for the New Year on social media, urging party workers and supporters to remain hopeful and determined in the face of future challenges.

"Each new year brings an opportunity to start afresh, to chart a path guided by courage, compassion, and purpose," he wrote, wishing everyone a year filled with hope, progress, and prosperity. PTI PNT MNB