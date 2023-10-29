TMC plundering West Bengal's resources, depriving people: BJP

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The ruling TMC is plundering West Bengal's resources, depriving the people of their needs, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged on Sunday.

Speaking at a programme organised by the state BJP to commemorate the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra', he said one TMC leader after the other is going to jail in corruption cases, and no one knows where will it end.

"While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying homage to the great sons of the country with the 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh' programme, the TMC is plundering the resources of the state and depriving the people," alleged Majumdar, the MP of Balurghat.

"After minister Partha Chatterjee, it is now Jyoti Priya Mallick who has been arrested for corruption. MLA Manik Bhattacharya is also in jail. The misdeeds of one after the other senior TMC leader are coming to light. We wonder where it will end," he added.

Majumdar said the BJP will hit the streets to take on the "monumental corruption" of the TMC government as its senior leaders have cheated lakhs of common people.

BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul and Rahul Sinha were also present in the rally, which began at College Square and culminated in Esplanade.

A BJP leader said around 1,400 people with soil collected from 344 blocks of the state will travel to New Delhi in a special train from the Kolkata railway station.

Soil collected from more than 7,000 blocks in 766 districts of the country will be placed at the 'Amrit Vatika', a new monument to be built near the National War Memorial in New Delhi, as part of the campaign.

Prime Minister Modi is slated to address the programme on October 31, remembering the bravehearts who laid down their lives for India. It will mark the culmination of the two-year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', which began on March 12, 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP told reporters in Purba Medinipur, "After Partha Chatterjee and Jyoti Priya Mallick, it remains to be seen which TMC leader will be investigated by the ED." "While the former education minister is in jail for depriving thousands of qualified candidates of teaching jobs, the former food minister has been arrested for cheating six crore people with rotten rice and wheat. We are now waiting for action against those involved in swindling crores of rupees of public health facilities," he said.

Rejecting the allegations, the TMC claimed that the central agencies were selectively targetting its leaders, and turning a blind eye to misdeeds of BJP functionaries.

"While Suvendu Adhikari is making false and absurd allegations again and again, central agencies are not touching him though he was named in the FIR in Narada case and Saradha chit fund scam," TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen said. PTI SUS SOM