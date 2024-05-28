TMC promotes corrupt ecosystem, its politics revolves around vote bank politics: PM Modi

Baruipur (WB), May 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mocked the TMC government in West Bengal claiming that it has “no relation with good governance”.

He also accused Bengal’s ruling party of promoting a corrupt ecosystem with its politics revolving around vote bank politics.

While addressing a rally at Baruipur under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, Modi accused the TMC of working only for its vote bank and could never do any good for the youths of the state.

“The TMC and good governance have no relation. You won't find good governance in Bengal even under a microscope. The TMC works only for its vote bank and can never do anything for the youths of the state. The party has any vision,” he said.

The prime minister claimed that voting for TMC and Left are the same “as both indulge in vote-bank politics. They are known for their undemocratic means and disregard for the democratic process.” PTI PNT NN