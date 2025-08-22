TMC promoting infiltration in Bengal to fulfil hunger for power: PM

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, accusing it of promoting infiltration to fulfil their “hunger for power”.

Addressing a rally at Dum Dum area in North 24 Parganas, Modi asserted that the BJP-led central government has launched a massive campaign against infiltrators, “who are changing the demography of West Bengal”.

“This country can no longer tolerate infiltrators. We will not allow them to stay in India, and that is why our government has launched such a massive campaign against infiltrators. I am surprised that some political parties, including the TMC and Congress, have bowed down to appeasement politics. These parties, driven by their hunger for power, are promoting infiltration,” he alleged.

“To ensure that infiltrators leave Bengal and the country, the TMC government has to go. Only your vote can ensure that these infiltrators are driven out of the nation,” the PM asserted.

Noting that the border state of West Bengal is particularly vulnerable, Modi said that infiltrators were “putting pressure on the economy and torturing our mothers and sisters”.

The prime minister also accused the TMC of obstructing development in Bengal despite the BJP having a “solid roadmap” for the state’s growth. PTI PNT RBT