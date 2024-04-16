TMC protects infiltrators, permits Rohingyas to change demography of Bengal: PM Modi

Balurghat/Raiganj, Apr 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the TMC of protecting infiltrators and charged it with letting "Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators" change West Bengal's demographic profile.

Addressing consecutive election rallies in Balurghat and Raiganj, Modi also alleged that the TMC had "leased" West Bengal to criminals and infiltrators.

The PM criticized the TMC regime for "opposing" Ram Navami celebrations in the state and hailed the Calcutta High Court's decision to allow a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession in Howrah as a "victory for truth." Modi claimed that while the TMC does not permit Ram Navami rallies, it allows stone-pelting at such events.

He also slammed the TMC for opposing the CAA, which aims to provide citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

"The state government here protects infiltrators but opposes the CAA, which provides citizenship to legal refugees. Don't be misled by such campaigns. They resort to lies and canards for vested political interests," he said.

TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed not to implement the CAA in West Bengal.

"The TMC opposes the CAA law and spreads false narratives about it. However, TMC has permitted Bangladeshi-Rohingya infiltrators to spoil the demographics and law and order of Bengal. They protect these people to increase their vote bank. These people have put the future of Bengal at stake," Modi said.

Speaking about the Ram Navami festival in the state, the prime minister lamented that devotees have to move court to seek permission for rallies, but those who pelt stones at these rallies don't need any permission." He continued: "This year's Ram Navami celebrations are a bit different as Ram Lalla has returned home in Ayodhya. But the TMC, just like in previous years, is opposing Ram Navami celebrations and has hatched conspiracies. But only truth wins; the court gave permission." The high court on Monday granted permission to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to hold a procession on Ram Navami in Howrah city while imposing certain conditions.

Modi mocked the TMC government for creating hurdles in permitting Ram Navami rallies, alleging, "It gives permission to throw stones at Ram Navami rallies." Referring to Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against local TMC leaders surfaced, he said, "The entire country was appalled by the incidents of crime against women in the riverine island. The country has seen how the TMC government tried to protect the culprits there. A civilized society cannot imagine that." Bengal which worships goddess Durga and is known for its culture has been brought to such a state by these people, he said.

"Will Bengal, which worships Shakti, forgive them for this heinous sin? Should they not be punished?" Modi asked.

Criticizing the TMC government over issues of alleged corruption, Modi claimed, "Corruption and crime have turned into a full-time business under the TMC regime. Even central agencies are attacked when they try to investigate these corruption cases. It seems that the TMC has given the state on lease to infiltrators and goons." Exuding confidence that NDA would cross the 400-seat mark, Modi urged voters to reject the TMC due to its "misrule and corruption." He alleged, "Under the TMC, Bengal has become a haven for corrupt individuals and extortionists. Government contracts have turned into business opportunities for TMC goons." The prime minister accused the ruling party of obstructing development in the state and perpetuating a culture of fear and intimidation.

"In contrast to the TMC's politics of appeasement and fear-mongering, the BJP stands for inclusive growth and empowerment. The upcoming elections present a critical opportunity for the people of Bengal to reject divisive forces and embrace a future of prosperity and progress," he said.

Modi also raised the issue of "violence" against BJP workers in the state, blaming the TMC for its politics of "intimidation and threats." He said, "BJP workers are being targeted and killed almost daily in Bengal." The PM claimed that the ruling party in the state has grown uneasy since the introduction of 'Modi's Guarantee'.

"They (TMC) have denied the people of Bengal benefits of central schemes. However, realizing the potential of those schemes, it has now become apprehensive," he said.

"Despite the TMC's opposition, I assure you that I will strive to develop Bengal in the next five years," Modi asserted.

"TMC feels that Dalits, tribals and the poor are not free to act as per their wishes. But this election will tell them that in Baba Saheb Ambedkar's democracy, Dalits, deprived, tribals are not slaves of the TMC. TMC, which brought tribal women to their knees, will soon come to its knees," he said.

The prime minister's remark accusing the TMC of not allowing Ram Navami rallies drew sharp reactions from the state's ruling party.

"The BJP uses religion for political purposes; we don't believe in such kind of politics. They use Lord Ram and religion for their political benefits," TMC state general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said. PTI PNT NN