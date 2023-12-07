TMC protests against Giriraj Singh's remarks on Mamata, demands apology

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday organised statewide protests against Union Minister Giriraj Singh's alleged "misogynistic" remarks targeting party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, demanding his apology and immediate removal from the Union cabinet.

The TMC denounced Singh's comments, characterising them as indicative of a regressive attitude within the saffron camp, and staged sit-in demonstrations at various locations, with women leaders and activists carrying posters and placards, shouting slogans against Singh and the BJP.

The party staged protests at Hazra More in South Kolkata, close to Banerjee's residence.

"We condemn the shameful remarks by Giriraj Singh. We stand resolute in this fight against the archaic mindset of the BJP, which has become an underbelly of misogynistic hooligans. He must immediately apologise for his remarks. We wonder why the BJP, which talks about 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment), is still allowing Singh to continue in the Union cabinet. He must be removed," said TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Echoing her sentiments, State Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja emphasised that Singh's detestable comments were not just an insult to the chief minister but also a reflection of the "BJP's character and, by extension, the moral bankruptcy of the saffron camp. The BJP must recognize their responsibility and apologise on Singh's behalf. Failure to do so will be a clear display of their support for misogyny and a confirmation of their encouragement for such disrespectful behaviour towards women," she added.

During the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing alongside Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor to the KIFF theme song. Subsequently, Singh allegedly made objectionable remarks against Banerjee.

The TMC shared a clip on 'X' of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, "Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate)." However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

The BJP, in response, supported Singh, stating that it is unfortunate that while the entire state is grappling with corruption, the chief minister is participating in festivities.

"West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh's) comments, which aren't personal at all," remarked leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Apart from Kolkata, the TMC conducted protest rallies in various parts of the state, demanding an apology and the immediate removal of Singh from the Union cabinet. PTI PNT MNB