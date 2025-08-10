TMC protests over 'harassment' of Bengali migrant workers in other states

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh led a demonstration in Kolkata, alleging that Bengali migrant workers were being harassed in BJP-ruled states.

The demonstration was held by the TMC's youth wing, which Ghosh heads, near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Mayo Road.

"We will not tolerate the insult of our Bengali language and heritage," she said.

Similar protests were held in other parts of the state as well.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on July 21 announced that demonstrations over the issue would be held across the state on every weekend.