TMC providing shelter to 'anti-national forces': Anurag Thakur

Siliguri, Apr 15 (PTI) Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal of providing shelter to "anti-national forces" and "supporting" those committing atrocities against women.

Speaking to reporters during his election campaign in Siliguri, the Union Information and Broadcasting minister questioned why actors of terror activities, committed in the state or elsewhere in the country, "find protection and shelter in West Bengal." "Why is this so?" he asked.

West Bengal minister and TMC spokesperson Shashi Panja refuted the allegations made by Thakur and accused him of "suffering from illusion".

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two key accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case from West Bengal, a development that triggered a war of words between the BJP and the state's ruling TMC.

While the BJP alleged that the TMC has turned West Bengal into a "safe haven for terrorists", Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the accused were arrested due to the state police's prompt action.

"Under the nose of Mamata Banerjee, corruption thrives, and atrocities on women are overlooked," Thakur said.

Thakur also referred to cases of extortion, land grabbing, and sexual assault on women in Sandeshkhalii in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Reacting to Thakur's charges, Panja said, "It appears you are either caught in an illusion or attempting to create one. If not, then you are unaware of the reality. You must acknowledge that the police here have only made arrests, and that is the factual situation. Thakur, you are known to speak and propagate hatred." She also raised the issue of Bengal's outstanding dues.

"Why has the disbursement of funds been halted? she questioned.

The TMC claims that the central government has withheld West Bengal's dues amounting to Rs 1.6 lakh crore, which are legitimate entitlements from the taxes collected from the state. PTI BSM RG