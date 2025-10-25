TMC questions BJP's 'silence' on woman doctor's suicide in Maharashtra

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Slamming the BJP for its “silence” over the death by suicide of a woman doctor in Maharashtra after alleged rape, the Trinamool Congress on Saturday wondered if the saffron party had now become “emotionally bankrupt”.

West Bengal minister and TMC national spokesperson Shashi Panja said “all hell would have broken loose” had such an incident happened in West Bengal.

The woman doctor, who worked at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room on Thursday night, leaving a note on her palm, accusing a police sub-inspector of rape and mental harassment, officials said.

"We knew that the BJP has so far been politically bankrupt. But has the party now become emotionally bankrupt, too? It did not mince a word on the tragic incident in Satara," she told a press conference here.

"Where is the voice of the media now? Why national channels are quiet? Had this incident happened in West Bengal, all hell would have broken loose with members of the women's commission and human rights commission visiting the state," the TMC leader said.

Police on Saturday arrested one of the two men the doctor had named in the suicide note written on her palm, from Pune, the officials said.

Panja added: "Where are these agencies, and the voices that cry for justice? Don't these agencies visit BJP-ruled states where there is a ‘double engine government’? Or are these reserved only for West Bengal?" She also lashed out at the saffron party for “calling whoever speaks Bengali a Bangladeshi”.

“BJP’s audacity and arrogance have crossed all limits,” Panja, the state’s Women, Child Development and Social Welfare Minister, alleged. PTI DC RBT