TMC questions centre's authority to bring Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday sought the scrutiny of the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill and wondered if the Centre had the authority to legislate on the matter not mentioned in the concurrent list.

In a post on X, TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary party leader Derek O'Brien said, "Disaster Management Bill in Parliament today. Federalism murdered," and demanded that the bill be sent for further scrutiny.

"From where is the Govt deriving authority to enact Bill? Entry 23 of the concurrent list does not include disaster management," he said. "Government bulldozing legislation. Only one out of 10 Bills go for consultations. Bill must go for scrutiny," O'Brien added.

The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, passed by Lok Sabha in December last year, aims to strengthen the working of the national and state disaster management authorities and bring clarity and convergence among stakeholders.

The bill also aims to provide statutory status to certain pre-Act organisations like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee.