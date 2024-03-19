TMC questions 'Modi ki guarantee' slogan; claims line between govt, BJP has blurred

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Hitting out at the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday asked if the 'Modi ki guarantee' slogan meant capturing of institutions by the ruling party and claimed the prime minister has "never" kept his poll promises.

At a press conference here, TMC's Sagarika Ghose and Babul Supriyo also questioned the Election Commission's directions on the removal of officials and said the poll panel should ensure all parties get a level playing field.

"The hollow nature of Modi ki guarantee is clear, there is nothing real about it," Ghose said.

"Modi is not a prime minister, but an election minister. He makes promises at the time of election, but never keeps them. What is Modi ki guarantee? The manner in which officers in Bengal are being changed and institutions are being captured, is that Modi ki guarantee?" she said.

Supriyo raised concerns over the staggered Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, where polling will be held in all seven phases.

"The way elections are being held, DGP was transferred, what does it indicate? It has been seen that when voting goes on for a long time, people lose interest and there is less voting in the later phases. If you see the election schedule, you will see there is a pattern," Supriyo said, adding the EC should ensure a level playing field for all parties.

The Election Commission has directed the removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar and mandated the appointment of Vivek Sahay, once suspended by the poll panel, as the new state police chief. Unhappy with the decision.

The decision by the EC prompted a political duel between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP in the state, with the saffron camp welcoming the move and the TMC accusing the BJP of controlling the constitutional body.

Ghose also objected to the ‘Viksit Bharat Sampark’ message that people received on WhatsApp seeking feedback and suggestions from the citizens along with a letter from the prime minister, and alleged that "line between the government and the BJP have blurred".

"WhatsApp messages were sent out to millions after the Model Code of Conduct came into place. How is the database available with the government being used by a political party? "This is blurring the line between government and party. The party has captured the government to make life difficult for the opposition," she alleged. PTI AO AO RT RT