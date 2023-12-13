TMC questions Parliament security breach, criticises Centre for putting MPs' lives at risk

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress has strongly criticised the central government on Wednesday for the security breach in Parliament, wherein two individuals jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery and released canisters emitting yellow-coloured smoke.

Advertisment

The TMC raised concerns about the vulnerability of democratic institutions under the supervision of those tasked with safeguarding them and underscored the need for accountability.

This incident, occurring on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, induced panic among Members of Parliament (MPs).

Following the major security breach, which led to the adjournment of the House, three-time TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, an eyewitness to the incident, questioned the entrance of two individuals carrying canisters into the House.

Advertisment

She recounted the incident on a Bengali news channel, saying, "We were terrified as both of them suddenly jumped from the gallery. At first, we thought that maybe someone had fallen from the gallery, but it took just a second to realise that the two persons deliberately jumped and opened the canisters. This is really horrific and a major breach of security."

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee also condemned the breach, emphasising the need for prompt rectification of the lapses. He remarked, "This is a major breach of security. This should not have happened. The lapses must be corrected, and accountability must be fixed."

The TMC, through a series of posts on social media, criticised the BJP-led Union government for the security lapses and questioned the efficacy of the Union Home Ministry under Amit Shah.

Advertisment

"New India. New Parliament. New Legislations. Same old security breaches. Today, on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building, two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran into the Lok Sabha chamber." "How did such a significant security breach occur especially when @AmitShah's MHA-controlled Delhi Police was said to be on high alert? And in whose name were the visitors' passes issued?" the AITC posted on 'X'.

New India. New Parliament. New Legislations. Same old security breaches.



Today, on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the old Parliament building, two men, both carrying smoke canisters emitting an unidentified yellow smoke, jumped from the visitors' gallery and ran… pic.twitter.com/FNy2o3m7Tb — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 13, 2023

Advertisment

The party also underscored the need for accountability and addressed the vulnerability of democratic institutions, calling attention to the lapses in security.

The TMC, with nearly 33 MPs in both houses of Parliament, raised further questions about the compromised safety of MPs.

"Is this the New Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasts about? Why was the safety of MPs compromised when the Delhi Police, under the control of @AmitShah's Home Ministry, was said to be on high alert? Is this not a manifestation of the continued vulnerability of our democratic institutions under the watch of those entrusted with ensuring their protection?" it posted.