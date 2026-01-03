TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor joins Congress

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Ahead of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor on Saturday returned to the Congress.

Noor, whose tenure as Rajya Sabha MP ends in April, is likely to contest the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal from Malda.

Noor (46) was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Malda from the Congress party from 2009 to 2019.

She joined the Congress at the party headquarters in the presence of party leaders Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir and PCC president Shubhankar Sarkar, who welcomed Noor back into the Congress fold. PTI SKC RT RT RT