TMC ready to go solo in all Bengal LS seats if due importance not given: Mamata to party leaders

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) Amid rumblings within the INDIA bloc in West Bengal over seat sharing, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday asserted that her party is ready to independently contest all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state if not given “due importance”.

Banerjee, also the chief minister, conveyed her stance during a closed-door organisational meeting of the party's Murshidabad district unit – a region with a significant minority population, and traditionally seen as a Congress stronghold.

During the meeting, she urged party leaders to gear up for the electoral battle, emphasising the need for TMC's triumph in all three Lok Sabha seats in the district.

In the 2019 elections, Congress had managed to retain only the Baharampur seat, secured by its five-time MP and state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

"Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee clearly stated that the TMC is one of the most important partners of the INDIA bloc. But in Bengal, if RSP, CPI, CPI(M) are given more importance by excluding us, we will carve our own path, and preparations should be made to fight and win in all the 42 seats," a senior TMC leader, requesting anonymity, said.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front, Congress and the TMC collectively constitute the 28-party strong INDIA opposition bloc.

However, in West Bengal, the CPI(M) and Congress have aligned against the TMC and BJP.

Another TMC leader, requesting anonymity, said, “The party chief said that we need to make preparations to win all three Lok Sabha seats. When one of our MLAs, Humayun Kabir, pointed out that Adhir Chowdhury is a factor in the minority-dominated district, Banerjee declined to attach much importance to this assertion, saying TMC will taste success if it puts up a united fight." PTI PNT RBT