TMC reduced to signboard in Tripura: CM Saha on party delegation's Agartala visit

Agartala, Oct 8 (PTI) Claiming that the TMC has been reduced to a "signboard" in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said the arrival of its delegation in Agartala was an attempt to divert attention from the attack on BJP lawmakers in north Bengal.

A six-member TMC delegation from Kolkata reached the state after its state headquarters was allegedly vandalised in Agartala by BJP activists.

"A particular group of people executed a deadly attack on our MP and MLA in north Bengal while they were distributing relief materials among flood-affected families. Now, they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siliguri. The incident has sparked nationwide anger," the CM told reporters.

Saha said the anger touched the northeastern state, and the BJP organised a rally on Tuesday to protest the attack on MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh.

"From the protest rally, two or three people went to the Trinamool Congress office but could not do anything as the police drove them away. In Tripura, TMC has been reduced to a signboard," he said.

"I heard three-four people have come from Kolkata. No problem, they can visit our state and do whatever they planned. The TMC has been trying to divert the nation's attention from the north Bengal incident, which has already become a national issue," he said.

Saha said TMC should stay away from "indulging in political violence".