TMC replicates Modi's open letter symbolism to post sarcastic response

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) In a taut, yet sarcastic response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's open letter to the people of West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday took to social media to rebut his claims and promises, propelling the narrative for the upcoming polls in the state a degree higher than its current pitch.

Called 'My Candid Confession to the People of Bengal,' the TMC used a similar style and background to the letter the PM used while writing his own piece. It even used Modi's picture at the bottom of the page, replicating the original, while describing it as "the letter Narendra Modi will never send you." On February 23, the PM reached out to the people of Bengal with an emotive and culturally resonant open letter stating he was "heartbroken by the deceit and anguish" faced by the cross-section of the state's citizens under the current Mamata Banerjee regime and appealed to its voters "for an opportunity to serve you".

The TMC's retort came in the form of Modi "coming clean with a series of honest confessions" and took on the leader over withholding central funds from Bengal and targeting Bengalis in BJP-ruled states.

The letter of the Trinamool Congress also accused the BJP of "weaponising the Election Commission" for imposing a "hasty" Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls and pointed fingers at the PM for "refusing to accept responsibility" for the alleged SIR-linked deaths in the state. PTI SMY NN